"If we don't play the WTC final, then we should be disappointed" - Shubman Gill's massive statement amid IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Team India skipper Shubman Gill asserted the importance of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) amid the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, starting today (October 2). After finishing as runners-up in 2021 and 2023, India failed to qualify for the WTC final this year.
India coasted along for most of the 2023-25 WTC cycle before back-to-back series losses to New Zealand and Australia derailed their hopes of winning a maiden WTC title. Gill was appointed the Test captain ahead of the WTC 2025-27 cycle, following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format.
When asked about the importance of the WTC ahead of the first West Indies Test, Shubman Gill said on Jio Star (6:42):
"You are playing everything to win. I play everything to win. You have an opportunity to play to play in the final after two years of hard work. I feel even after having such a strong side, with so much talent, if we don't play the WTC final, then we should be disappointed."
Gill also spoke about the brand of cricket and the culture he strives to achieve during his captaincy, saying:
"I want all the players in the squad to be secure about what they have to do to be in this team. Our full effort will be directed towards that. And then if some team plays better cricket than us and beats us, that is allowed."
Shubman Gill's captaincy stint started with an impressive 2-2 drawn series in the recent tour of England. The 26-year-old was the star of the series, scoring 754 runs at an average of over 74, including four centuries.
"We will keep testing the opposition in these two areas" - Shubman Gill on India's plans at home
Shubman Gill said India will continue to challenge opposition sides with spin and reverse swing in home Tests. The Asian giants enjoyed an incredible run at home in the red-ball format, going unbeaten in a series from the end of 2012 until the New Zealand debacle last year.
"The plan is simple. We are just looking to play hard and grinding cricket. We are not looking to take easy options. We've got probably the four best spinners in the world right now in Kuldeep, Jadeja, Axar and Washington. Every team that comes to India know the two main challenges - Spin and Reverse swing. So we will keep testing the opposition in these two areas," said Gill (via the aforementioned source).
India are off to a terrific start to their home season, bowling the West Indies out for a sub-par 162 in the first innings of the ongoing first Test.
