"If Rishabh Pant was cinema, review would have been paisa vasool" - Fans hail Indian keeper for his quickfire 65-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Fans lauded Rishabh Pant for playing an entertaining knock, which put England on the back foot in the ongoing Edgbaston Test on Saturday, July 5. He entertained the cricket fraternity with his stroke-filled fifty and played a key role in stretching India's lead past 400 runs.

Pant arrived at the crease when India were at 126/3 and wanted a stable partnership to continue their well-built momentum. With his flamboyant batting style and positive intent, the southpaw found the fences consistently and infused confidence in captain Shubman Gill as well.

Rishabh Pant's innings was marked by an aggressive approach to garner quick runs and making good use of a flat surface. Pant was eventually dismissed on 65 off 58 by Shoaib Bashir, as he lost the grip of his bat, and was caught at long-off. His knock comprised eight fours and three sixes and put India in a dominating position.

Fans lauded Pant's approach to pile up misery on England and shared their reactions on X. One of them wrote:

"If Rishabh Pant Was A Cinema, Review would have been "Paisa-Vasool". Poster Boy Of Test Cricket In Terms Of Entertainment 🔥"

Here are the other reactions:

"Its time that theaters all over the world stop showing whatever they are when Sir Rishabh Pant bats and show a live telecast of his batting on the bigger screen as a tribute to him," a fan wrote.

"Watching England vs India test… Rishabh Pant is vibe man… he doesn’t give a f*ck about his wicket. Goes and does his thing. Fun to watch for sure," another posted.

"This is why you pay to watch Test cricket. Only for Rishabh Pant," a fan wrote.

Rishabh Pant creates another record with his blistering knock in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Along with playing a knock to remember, Rishabh Pant created history due to his big-hitting abilities. The keeper-batter has now hit the most sixes (23) by a batter in a foreign country.

Ben Stokes (21 in South Africa) and Matthew Hayden (19 in India) take the subsequent places in the list.

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant also became the first Indian to score twin centuries in Tests in England during the opening fixture of the series at Headingley.

