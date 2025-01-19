"If Rohit Sharma fields on the boundary, two runs will be easily taken" - Former batter questions Indian captain's fielding ability

Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna has questioned Indian captain Rohit Sharma's fielding ability in one-day cricket. According to Khanna, the 37-year-old is not among the sharpest on the ground, so batters can take easy twos if he is fielding on the boundary.

Rohit was retained as captain as Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar announced Team India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday, January 18. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also picked, but his availability remains subject to fitness. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj was dropped.

While Rohit has been named captain, he will be under a lot of pressure following his abysmal performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia, during which he scored 31 runs in five innings. Speaking to ANI, former batter Khanna also raised concerns over Rohit's fielding and said:

"The captain is also weak. I mean, if Rohit Sharma fields on the boundary, then two runs will be easily taken."

The 68-year-old further added that Virat Kohli, who is a much better fielder, mostly fields in the slips or inside the circle. He elaborated:

"Virat Kohli also fields in slips and only fields inside the circle. Kohli is not making runs in fielding. He is putting in a lot of effort in the circle. I hope they all get fit mentally and focus and come back to their form."

While Rohit managed only 31 runs in five innings in BGT 2024-25, Kohli finished the series with 190 runs from nine innings at an average of 23.75. He did score a century in the second innings of the first Test in Perth, but failed to make any other significant contribution. Kohli constantly poked at balls outside off stump and bowlers kept finding the edge of his bat.

"It is a very good and positive development" - Khanna on Gill being named Rohit's deputy

While Khanna expressed concern over Rohit and Kohli's form and mental fitness, he was pleased with the move to name Shubman Gill as vice-captain for the Champions Trophy. Sharing his thoughts, the 68-year-old commented:

"It is a very good and positive development. The new generation, who want to take captainship from Rohit Sharma, have been given leadership roles. Shubman Gill was sent to Zimbabwe as a captain. The youngster has shown promise. Gill has to get his form, that's the main thing."

While Gill also struggled during the Test series in Australia, he has an impressive record in one-day cricket. In 47 ODIs, he has scored 2,328 runs at an average of 58.20 and a strike rate of 101.74, with six hundreds and 13 fifties.

