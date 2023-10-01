“If this side reaches the final four, they will be extremely dangerous” - Aakash Chopra picks team that could dominate knockouts

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that while Australia might not be as strong a side as earlier, they could be extremely dangerous if they make it to the World Cup 2023 knockouts. Chopra also backed the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne to push the Aussies into the final four.

Australia are the most successful team in the history of the ODI World Cup, having lifted the trophy five times - 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. However, they had a disappointing T20 World Cup at home last year and recently went down to South Africa and India in successive ODI series’.

Chopra conceded that the Aussies might not be the strongest side in the competition. He, however, maintained that if they hit rhythm they could be the team to watch out for in the knockouts [6:40].

“Australia are one of the favorites to reach the final four. Irrespective of the conditions, I feel Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell will combine take the Aussies to the final four. If this side in yellow reaches the final four, they will be extremely dangerous in the knockouts,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Australia will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.

“They have not finalized their keeper” - Aakash Chopra outlines issues for Australia heading into World Cup 2023

While analyzing Australia’s squad in depth, Chopra opined that they are yet to zero in on who should be the keeper-batter in the playing XI. He elaborated:

“They have not finalized their keeper. Both Josh Inglis and Alex Carey are good players, but who will play in the XI? There will be place for only one of the two. Maxwell claimed four wickets, but Australia need him more with the bat. This is one area which is still a bit of a concern. Spin is a potential problem that they might encounter.”

The former India batter also backed the experienced Marcus Stoinis to play ahead of Cameron Green. Stating that there is place for only one of the two all-rounders in the playing XI, he remarked:

“Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis, the role is not clear at all. Stoinis’ chances to perform are bright because he bats better in the lower order compared to Green. The team is good, let’s see how they go. My prediction is they will reach the top four.”

Australia’s warm-up match against Netherlands on Saturday, September 30 produced no result due to rain. Steve Smith, however, managed to score a fifty, while Mitchell Starc claimed a hat-trick.