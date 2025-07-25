"If someone has defeated death, how will he accept defeat over such small things?" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rishabh Pant amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Rishabh Pant for coming out to bat with a reported fractured toe on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England. He noted that the injury was insignificant for the wicketkeeper-batter, considering he had returned to cricket after a near-fatal car accident.

Pant scored 54 runs off 75 deliveries as India were bowled out for 358 in their first innings in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. England were 225/2 in their first innings at Stumps, trailing the visitors by 133 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener recalled Anil Kumble's heroic spell against the West Indies and praised Pant for the spirit he showed.

"The first talking point is Rishabh Pant and his spirit. He reminded me of Anil bhai, who bowled with a broken jaw in Antigua and picked up a wicket. It wasn't necessary, but he did it. Here, Rishabh Pant wasn't able to walk or stand and was taken out in a cart," Chopra said (1:45).

"An MRI and X-ray were done, and we came to know that he has been ruled out for six weeks. Forget this match, the guy was out of the entire series. However, he said he would bat. How will you break a guy whose spirit is unbreakable? If someone has defeated death, how will he accept defeat over such small things?" he added.

Rishabh Pant retired hurt on Day 1 after he under-edged a Chris Woakes delivery onto his foot. Although the Indian vice-captain was reportedly ruled out for six weeks, he continued his innings at the fall of the sixth wicket, adding 17 runs to his overnight score.

"Sport is just a small part of life" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant opting to bat on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Rishabh Pant was the ninth wicket to fall in India's first innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Rishabh Pant wouldn't have been forced to bat, highlighting that life is much bigger than sport.

"The choice was given to him. He was asked whether he would be able to play because in all such situations, no one asks you to go and play. They leave it to you because sport has its place, but sport is just a small part of life. Sport is not life. Life is much bigger than that," he said (2:45).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the 27-year-old won everyone's hearts and struck a few big hits despite being targeted on his injured foot.

"However, when a player is standing against all odds, he thinks he needs to do that for his country. Mad, mad respect for you. He won my heart, and not only mine. Everyone at the Old Trafford ground stood up and applauded him. I wasn't surprised but slightly sad that England were trying to hit his legs. You try to hit a player where he is injured, but he played a few good shots despite that," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that runners are no longer allowed because players have taken undue advantage previously. However, he opined that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should consider allowing a runner or replacement player, just like the concussion substitute, for such clear injuries in the future.

