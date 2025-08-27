"If someone has a problem, tell me" - Team India pacer's stern response to retirement questions ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami came up with a stern reply to questions around his retirement ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. He was left out of the squad that was announced recently. Shami last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In an interview with News 24, Mohammad Shami counter-questioned if anyone had a problem with him. He stated that he would continue to work hard and would play domestic cricket if he was not picked for the Indian team, and has no plans to retire anytime soon.

"If someone has a problem, tell me, if it is like their lives become better if I take retirement. Tell me whose life have I become a rock in that you want me to retire? The day I get bored, I will leave. You don't pick me, but I will keep working hard. You don't pick me in international, I will play domestic. I will keep playing somewhere or the other. You have to make these decisions when you start feeling bored. That is not the time for me now," he said. (27:15)

While Mohammad Shami was a part of the Indian team that won the 2025 Champions Trophy, the pacer reflected that winning the ODI World Cup remains an unfulfilled dream of his. The Men in Blue got close in the previous edition in 223 but lost the finals against Australia. India were unbeaten throughout the tournament but suffered their biggest defeat in the title clash.

"I only have one dream left, that is to win the ODI World Cup. I want to be a part of that team and perform that wins the ODI World Cup and brings it home. We were very close in 2023. We had a gut feeling, but we also had a fear that we were winning non-stop, and it was the knockout stage. There was some fear. But the enthusiasm and belief of the fans motivated us. This was a dream that could have been fulfilled, but maybe it was not in my luck," he revealed. (31:40)

Shami was the leading wicket-taker, continuing his brilliant performances in ICC events. He bagged 24 wickets from seven games, including best figures of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final.

India pacer Shami opens up on his injury and missing the England series

Mohammad Shami missed India's recently concluded England tour due to injury. He was not completely fit and hence was left out of the squad. The pacer has been battling injury for a while. He had even missed the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

However, Shami provided a crucial update on his injury. The pacer stated that he is comfortable at the moment and has been training as well. He added that he is focused on regaining his rhythm.

"Touchwood it is better now. The last two months I have trained, increased my skills, shed weight and increased the load as well. Let's see the result that I get now. My focus in on getting rhythm and to be able to bowl long spells. I have practiced on batting and fielding as well and done a lot of gym. Everything is comfortable now," he said. (7:08)

Mohammad Shami revealed that he was ready and raring for the England series, but experienced discomfort at the last minute. He said that if he could not deliver what the team demanded of him, it was better to take a step back. The pacer made a cautious choice as pushing his body has often led to injuries and setbacks in his career multiple times.

India leveled the five-match series 2-2. However, the absence of a senior pacer was felt as Jasprit Bumrah played only three matches to manage his workload.

"We often overpush, and then we have to pay a big penalty. It happened to me during the 2015 World Cup when I pushed a lot and then had to get my knee operated. It was the same scene in 2023. I played in pain and then I had to give up and spent a lot of time after that. I am not saying not to push, but if it is a normal series, you should talk to the management." (8:24)

Shami last played a Test for India in 2023 against Australia during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. He is set to play for the East Zone in the upcoming 2025 Duleep Trophy that begins on August 28.

