Report claims BCCI spoke to Mohammad Shami ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Test series, but pacer didn't sound too confident

Pacer Mohammad Shami was left out of India's squad for the England Test series. India leveled the recently concluded five-match series 2-2. Post the series, a report claimed that a BCCI official had a conversation with Shami before the tour.

The report claimed that selectors spoke to Mohammad Shami before they finalised the squad. However, the official revealed that Shami was not confident enough. The official clarified that the pacer was not dropped due to his form but a lack of self-assurance and fitness issues.

“First of all, he wasn’t dropped because of form. Fitness issues are the only reason why he couldn’t travel to England,” the BCCI official was quoted as saying by Telegraph India. (via Sports Tak)

Notably, Shami last played a game in the longest format for India in 2023. It was during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval against Australia. He missed out on India's home series against New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

“After missing the last tour of Australia, his presence was pretty much needed for the England series. The selectors had also spoken to him before finalising the squad, but he didn’t sound too confident. That much-needed assurance from him was missing," the official added.

The official further stated that age was another factor. Mohammad Shami is close to 35 years of age. Therefore, the official stated that a younger bowler who could play for seven to eight years would be looked at instead.

A senior pacer's absence was felt at times during the England series. Jasprit Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests to manage his workload. The burden of leading the attack dropped more often than not on Mohammed Siraj's shoulders.

Mohammad Shami will play in the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy

Mohammad Shami has been out of the Test squad for over two years. He would be keen to make a mark during the upcoming 2025-26 Duleep Trophy. The premier domestic tournament would mark his return to red-ball cricket.

Shami has been named in the East Zone squad. The tournament will kick off on August 28. He had appeared in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy for Bengal. However, he played a solitary match against Madhya Pradesh.

The pacer made his Test debut in 2013 against the West Indies. He has played 64 matches so far and has bagged 229 wickets at an average of 27.71 with six five-wicket hauls.

