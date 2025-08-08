IPL team wise list of players named in Duleep Trophy 2025 squads ft. GT, Shubman Gill

The Duleep Trophy will mark the beginning of the home season for Indian cricket in 2025-26. Several stars will be seen in the tournament alongside domestic talent. The Duleep Trophy, which will start on Thursday, August 28, will also return to the zonal format.

The tournament was held between four teams last season: India A, B, C, and D. However, there will be six teams this time around: South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, North Zone, Central Zone, and North East Zone.

The Quarter-finals will be played from August 28 to 31, while the Semi-finals will be played from September 4 to 7. The final will be played from September 11 to 15. Notably, big names from the Indian team that recently toured England for the Test series will also feature in this year's Duldeep Trophy. Further, several players who featured in IPL 2025 will also participate.

That said, here is a team-by-team breakdown of IPL players who will feature in the Duleep Trophy 2025.

IPL-team wise list of players named in Duleep Trophy 2025 squads

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 1 player

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who won the trophy in 2024, failed to defend their title in IPL 2025. They could not make the playoffs and won only five out of their 14 league matches.

KKR pacer Harshit Rana is the lone player from the franchise who will feature in this year's Duleep Trophy. He picked up 15 wickets from 13 matches in IPL 2025. He was initially added to India's Test squad for the England series but was released later. Harshit will represent the North Zone.

#2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 2 players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden IPL title in the 2025 season. They put an end to an 18-year wait for the trophy. Two stars from the defending champions' squad will be seen in the Duleep Trophy.

RCB's title-winning captain Rajat Patidar will play for the Central Zone. However, his participation will depend on his fitness. Patidar played the IPL 2025 season with a finger injury. Meanwhile, left-hander Devdutt Padikkal will represent the South Zone. Padikkal scored 247 runs from 10 matches in IPL 2025 before he was ruled out due to injury.

#3 Mumbai Indians (MI) - 2 players

2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made it to the playoffs in IPL 2025 but failed to clinch the title. They lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2. Two MI stars will be a part of the Duleep Trophy this year.

Tilak Varma, who scored 343 runs from 13 innings with two fifties, will be leading the South Zone. His teammate and pacer Deepak Chahar will play for the Central Zone. Chahar was seen training in the nets with the Indian team in England. The MI speedster is also returning from injury.

#4 Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2 players

Delhi Capitals (DC) narrowly missed out on qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They finished fifth after the league stage. Star DC wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will play for the Central Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. He will be in action after having warmed the bench throughout the England series.

Meanwhile, his fellow DC teammate Mukesh Kumar will play for the East Zone. The pacer had an ordinary IPL 2025, where he bagged 12 wickets from as many games at an average of 34 and an economy rate of 10.32.

#5 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 4 players

Finalists of the 2024 season, SRH failed to make the playoffs in IPL 2025. They finished sixth after the league stage. Star SRH wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will lead the East Zone squad.

Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami will also return to action in the Duleep Trophy. He will also represent the East Zone with his SRH teammate. Other players from the franchise are Harsh Dubey and Ravichandran Smaran (standby), who will feature for the Central Zone and South Zone, respectively.

#6 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 5 players

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were among the teams that failed to make the IPL 2025 playoffs. They finished seventh on the points table. Star LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur will lead the West Zone. He was a part of the Indian team during the recent England tour.

Another big name from LSG who will feature in the Duleep Trophy is Akash Deep. The pacer bagged 10 wickets at Birmingham and scored a half-century (66) at The Oval in the England series. He will play for the East Zone.

Ayush Badoni (North Zone), Aryan Juyal (Central Zone), and Yuvraj Chaudhary (standby for Central Zone) are the other LSG players who will be a part of the tournament.

#7 Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 6 players

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a poor IPL 2025 campaign. The inaugural champions finished ninth on the points table. A few RR stars will be a part of the Duleep Trophy. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who was a part of the Indian team in England, will lead the Central Zone.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had an impressive tour with 411 runs from five Tests, will feature for the West Zone. Riyan Parag, who made 393 runs at a strike-rate of 166.52 in IPL 2025, will play for the East Zone.

Young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who took everyone by storm with his performance in IPL 2025 and for India U-19, has been named as a standby in the East Zone squad. RR pacers Tushar Dehspande (West Zone) and Yudhvir Singh (North Zone) will also feature in the domestic competition.

#8 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 6 players

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a tough IPL 2025 season as they finished at the very bottom of the table. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, returning from injury, will play for the West Zone.

Left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed, who cut short his County stint, will feature for the Central Zone. Young Anshul Kamboj, who recently made his Test debut in England, will play for the North Zone. Other CSK players in the Duleep Trophy 2025 are Gurjapneet Singh (South Zone), Andre Siddharth and Shaik Rasheed (both standby for South Zone).

#9 Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 6 players

PBKS finished runners-up in IPL 2025 after they lost the final to RCB. Their skipper and star batter Shreyas Iyer, who scored 604 runs, will feature for the West Zone. Pacer Arshdeep Singh, who did not get a game in England, will play for the North Zone.

Pacers Vyshak Vijaykumar (South Zone), Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Sen (both standby for Central Zone), and spinner Tanay Thyagarajan (South Zone) are the other PBKS players who will feature in the Duleep Trophy.

#10 Gujarat Titans (GT) - 6 players

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Gujarat Titans (GT) and India Test captain Shubman Gill is among the biggest names set to feature in the Duleep Trophy. India leveled the Test series 2-2 against England, and Gill top-scored with 754 runs. He will lead the North Zone squad.

Spinner Sai Kishore, who recently featured in the County Championship, will play for the South Zone. Wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra (East Zone), batter Mahipal Lomror (standby for Central Zone), all-rounder Nishant Sindhu (North Zone), and spinner Manav Suthar (Central Zone) are the other GT players in the Duleep Trophy.

