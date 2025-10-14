"If you start losing, then it starts affecting you" - Indian legend's massive take on Shubman Gill's captaincy after IND vs WI 2025 series win

Former India captain Anil Kumble has asked Shubman Gill to learn from the mistakes after a hard-fought win against the West Indies in the second Test in Delhi on Tuesday, October 13. The remarks came as Team India had to bat again in the second innings after enforcing a follow-on against the tourists with 270 runs ahead.Notably, John Campbell and Shai Hope slammed their respective centuries to bring the West Indies back into the game. Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales also shared a 79-run partnership for the 10th wicket in the second innings. Chasing 121 in the fourth innings, India won the game by seven wickets on Day 5.While lauding the Indian captain for learning from his bold moves, Kumble said in the post-match show (via JioHotstar):“We were also happy when he enforced the follow-on. So, just experience and learning will certainly stand him in good stead because you won’t get these kinds of surfaces every day in Test match cricket. So, when you do happen to get this kind of a surface or you do happen to get some stubborn lower-order batters, what are things that one needs to do. So, these kinds of experiences are only good for him, and if it happens early in your career and you end up winning it, all the better, because if you start losing, then it starts affecting you. So, if you start winning, you need to learn from those winning experiences.”“Yeah, you learn along the way as a player, as a captain. New challenges, new team, new players coming on, some of the senior players retire. So, you sort of learn and absorb. It’s not necessary that you need to have conversations all along for you to learn. It’s just observing the opposition captain go about certain things. All of that is a constant learning. So, I am really glad that Shubman is certainly absorbing all of that and putting that to practice,” he added.“He reminds me of Sehwag” – Anil Kumble on star India openerAnil Kumble further heaped his praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal for his exploits with the bat in the first innings. The legendary Indian spinner compared the Mumbai batter to former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag. While crediting him for his consistency, he credited the youngster for taking the match away from the opposition with his daddy hundreds.The 54-year-old said in the same interaction:“He reminds me of Sehwag. Of course, Viru was from ball one. Jaiswal is a bit subdued. He has his own tempo, but he can certainly take the game on the opposition. He did that in the first Test in Australia, where people felt that because of his technique, he will find it difficult with the bounce and carry that you get in Australia, but he proved everyone wrong in terms of going there and getting those runs first in Australia, doing that. In England, he scored runs, in the West Indies, he scored runs, and here.”“Absolutely outstanding to show that kind of consistency, to show that kind of hunger at a young age. He’s only 23 and he’s played very few Test match cricket and already has seven hundreds to his name, and not just that, some of it really big ones. A double hundred and then big hundreds like the one in the first innings, and he just takes the game away from the opposition,” Kumble added.Notably, Jaiswal slammed 175 runs off 258 balls with the help of 22 boundaries. With 219 runs in three innings, he finished as the leading run-getter in the series. The 23-year-old has amassed 2,428 runs in 26 Tests with the help of seven Tests and 12 boundaries. The stylish Indian opener will next be seen in action during the two-match Test series against South Africa in November at home.Click here to check out the India vs West Indies 2025 2nd Test scorecard.