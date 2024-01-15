"If you take decisions that are driven by agendas" - Angelo Mathews blasts Sri Lanka's previous selection panel

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has criticized the agenda-driven mindset of the previous selection panel. The veteran cricketer remembered how he wasn't selected for the national team despite credible performances in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Mathews played a critical role in the narrow seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Colombo on Sunday. Playing his first T20I since March 2021, the 36-year-old slammed 46 off 38 deliveries to help the hosts chase down 144 in exactly 20 overs.

After securing the Player of the Match award, the seam-bowling all-rounder blamed the previous selection panel for making decisions that were detrimental to the team. On his performance, Mathews feels he can play for a little longer.

"In the last two Lanka Premier League (LPL) seasons, I batted and bowled well, but unfortunately I wasn't selected for the T20 World Cups, and I wasn't given reasons for that. If you take decisions that are driven by agendas, these kinds of things can happen - we haven't even qualified for the Champions Trophy," he said.

"But one thing I believe is that if you train and play wholeheartedly, you can create an environment for yourself where you can perform. I kept my efforts up over the last couple of years. I think I can play for a little while longer," Matthews added.

Matthews has decent numbers in T20I cricket, mustering 1194 runs in 79 T20Is, but has an underwhelming strike rate of 117.86. The former captain has also snared 38 scalps alongside an economy rate of 6.99.

"The communication with me and the new selectors is quite clear" - Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews in action for Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mathews further stated that the current selection panel has communicated that he is in their T20 World Cup plans and will bowl regularly to underline his importance.

"The communication with me and the new selectors is quite clear. They asked me what my plans were for the future and [told me] their plans as well. We had a very good discussion. They said that I'm in their plans for the T20 World Cup, and if I could bowl a few overs. I said: 'Absolutely - if I can help the team in any way'. If I can bowl a few overs that helps the balance of the team and the captain can decide whether he wants to play an extra batter or a bowler," he elaborated.

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App