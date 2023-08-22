"If we talk about genuine spinners, I don't think there is anyone better than Chahal in India" - Harbhajan on the leg-spinner's exclusion from squad

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Yuzvendra Chahal should have been part of the 2023 Asia Cup squad. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, named a 17-man contingent for the upcoming continental tournament, with Kuldeep Yadav as the lone frontline spin bowling option.

Team India decided to go heavy with their options in the middle order, which includes the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, as well as a maiden ODI call-up for Tilak Varma. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the spin bowling options, while Chahal has been dropped due to his poor form of late. He lost his place as the team's first-choice spinner to Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal's place in the World Cup squad might also be in jeopardy.

Opining that the team is lacking in the spin department due to Chahal's absence, Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel:

"The team is lacking a bit in the spin department, because there is no Yuzvendra Chahal. If we talk about genuine spinners, I don't think there is anyone better than Chahal in India, especially in white-ball cricket. His last few matches have not gone well, but that does not make him a bad bowler at all. So, I think it was important that Chahal be part of the Asia Cup squad."

Further stating that the exclusion from the Asia Cup squad will hamper Chahal's confidence, he continued:

"I hope this is not the end of Chahal. It is important that the doors remain open for him in the World Cup squad, because he is a proven match-winner. For now, maybe it is fine that you have dropped him because of poor form, but I think that even if he was part of the squad and not the playing XI, it would have helped his confidence atleast."

Chahal has only played two ODIs in 2023, both coming during the home season at the start of the year. He took three wickets at an economy of 5.83 across those two matches.

"There should not be too many changes from this squad and the World Cup squad" - Harbhajan Singh

The 2023 Asia Cup roster gives a concise idea about the team's shape for the eventual 2023 World Cup squad. Barring injuries, not many changes are to be expected from the group of players that have been selected to play in the upcoming six-team tournament.

Harbhajan Singh feels that the team should be completely set now, with only a short time to go for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"The team should be set from this point, there should not be too many changes from this squad and the World Cup squad. I hope Iyer plays at No.4 and I also hope that there are no more injuries. Even if there is only one injury, it changes a lot of things," he said.

Team India will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.