"If you tell a sprinter to run marathon, he needs time" - Aakash Chopra reflects on India’s modified batting order in Asia Cup 2025

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons Sanju Samson needs time before assessing his performance at No.4 in T20Is amid the Asia Cup 2025. Chopra believes that just like a sprinter takes time to run a marathon, Samson is bound to take some time to adjust to his new role.

Before the Asia Cup 2025, Samson was given a consistent run as an opener in T20I cricket. The keeper-batter proved his credentials, hitting consecutive centuries. However, the selectors have recalled Shubman Gill back into the T20I setup and appointed him vice-captain, leading Samson to drop down to No.4. The 30-year-old has batted twice in the tournament so far, crafting scratchy knocks of 56 and 13.

When asked whether every passing inning could increase the pressure on Samson, Chopra stated that pressure is on every player. He elaborated while speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout ahead of India's Super 4 game against Bangladesh on Wednesday (5:21):

"Pressure is on everyone. Everyone who plays for India will feel the pressure. Pressure was also on the vice-captain about whether Shubman Gill is the right candidate to open. Sanju Samson was doing well at the top. The partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson was sensational. But now Gill has put a full stop on that discussion. As far as Samson goes, It’s a different role. But if you tell a sprinter to run a marathon, he needs time. He has been demoted in the batting order."

The 48-year-old recalled how once Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag also had a chat about the latter's changes in the batting order. He hopes a similar conversation would have taken place between Samson and the Indian management. He added:

"Once Virender Sehwag was brought down the batting order and then was made to open. He asked Sourav Ganguly, ‘Will you drop me from the side? If you are, I’m not opening the innings’. He said, ‘You are in the middle order, you made a 100 on debut in Bloemfontein. We are not dropping you, but let’s try you at the top.’ I’m assuming this chat would’ve taken place with Samson. When chances are less, given the tournament and India’s batting and enough opportunities are necessary before judgement is passed whether he is good in that position or not."

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron agreed that any batter will take time to adjust to the role but believes Samson will be a match-winner once he returns to form. Aaron claimed (4:34):

"Look, if you put any batter in a different position where he is not used to batting, he will face some problem. Like Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill showed in England about showing belief in one player, they are likely to do the same until the end of the tournament. Sanju Samson is a very talented batter. When he comes into form – that could happen in the next game – he will take the match away from the opposition."

The elegant right-hander batted against Oman at number four but was demoted to five against Pakistan. Samson struck an imperious boundary off Faheen Ashraf's bowling but struggled to time the ball the rest of his innings before perishing for 13.

"Massive role will be for the seamers" - Varun Aaron's advice to Bangladesh ahead of India clash

Bangladesh cricket team. (Credits: BCB X)

With Bangladesh set to face a rampant India, Aaron said the pacers need to bowl an attacking line and length to Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. He said (7:08):

"Whatever bowling combination they pick, the massive role will be for the seamers. If they bowl defensive against Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, especially in the first two overs, they are likely to score 70-80 runs in the powerplay. Given their form, the combination of fire and ice and the understanding between them, Bangladesh should keep attacking. Whoever plays for Bangladesh, important is picking up wickets."

Bangladesh began their Super 4 stage with a win over Sri Lanka, while the Men in Blue beat Pakistan.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles.









