“If Virat Kohli leaves cricket, then there is Yashasvi, Pant” - Former India captain’s massive statement after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former captain Sourav Ganguly believes no player can withhold a place in the Indian side, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after the 2025 Test tour of England ended in a 2-2 draw. The legendary duo announced their Test retirements a month before the UK tour, prompting many to doubt India's chances in the five-Test series.However, a young Indian side, under new captain Shubman Gill, pleasantly surprised fans and former players by going toe-to-toe with the hosts. Kohli and Rohit also retired from T20Is after the 2024 World Cup; yet, India has continued to dominate in the shortest format under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.Talking about the overwhelming talent in Indian cricket, Ganguly said in an interview with Sportstak:&quot;Nothing is withheld for anyone. India has so much talent. Have you seen everyone's performance in batting? Outstanding. Indian cricket is like this. If Gavaskar goes, Tendulkar comes. Tendulkar comes, Dravid comes, Laxman comes, Sehwag comes. After Sehwag, Kohli came. If Kohli leaves cricket, then Yashasvi, Pant, and Shubman Gill. Indian cricket has so much talent that it will continue to grow.&quot;Taking over as Test captain from Rohit and at No. 4 from Kohli, Gill produced a performance for the ages with 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries, in five matches.&quot;Good setup, good system, good domestic structure&quot; - Sourav Ganguly on India's sustained dominanceSourav Ganguly believes a strong system and excellent domestic structure have played a massive role in Indian cricket's dominance on the international stage over the past few years. The Asian giants won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy titles without losing a single game.They also finished as runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship (WTC).&quot;Good setup, good system, good domestic structure. IPL is such a big platform. They play everywhere. Cricket is played at every level. Under-19, A-Team, Senior Team. Indian cricket is very strong,&quot; said Ganguly (via the aforementioned source).Team India also won back-to-back Test series in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21 by 2-1 margins. Furthermore, they have drawn the last two Test series in England in 2021/22 and 2025 with 2-2 scorelines.