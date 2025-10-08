"If Virat Kohli's form wavers, we will have to think a little deeper" - Aakash Chopra on the potential changes in India's squad for 2027 World Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and most other Indian players who were part of the 2023 World Cup should retain their places for the next edition of the global ODI tournament. However, he noted that while Yashasvi Jaiswal could replace Rohit if the latter loses form, the Indian think tank would have to delve a little deeper if they need an alternative for Kohli.

India will tour Australia for a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Perth on October 19. Although Kohli and Rohit have been picked in the Indian squad, the latter has been replaced by Shubman Gill as captain.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked about the potential changes in the Men in Blue squad in the 2027 World Cup from the 2023 edition.

"Not a lot, actually. If Rohit Sharma keeps scoring runs, he should be there. Virat Kohli, at No. 3, should be there. Where will you get a bigger ODI player than him? It's South Africa, you will need good batters there. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya should be there. One of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja should be there," Chopra responded (6:55).

"Some other bowler should come in place of Mohammad Shami. Kuldeep Yadav should be there. Arshdeep Singh's name might come to my mind. I am not seeing too many changes. If Rohit Sharma's form wavers, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be in my thoughts. If Virat Kohli's form wavers, we will have to think a little deeper," he added.

Virat Kohli (765) and Rohit Sharma (597) were the top two run-getters in the 2023 World Cup. Although their efforts couldn't help India win their third ODI World Cup title, the duo played crucial roles in the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy triumphs.

"Both will be judged differently" - Aakash Chopra on why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names are taken together

Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma have retired from T20Is and Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names are taken together, despite the massive difference in their run aggregates, age, and fitness.

"I understand what you are saying. I totally get why you are saying that. Since both are legends, you go the same way. I do get it that there is a difference in age, fitness, and even in numbers. So, ideally, both should be seen differently, and both will be judged differently," he replied (8:25).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the two stalwarts would be judged based on their individual performances going forward.

"Leave what has happened thus far, but going forward, both will be judged on their respective individual form. If you feel they shouldn't be judged, whoever is playing for India will be judged, and there is nothing wrong in it. I don't think both will come and leave together now. Whoever scores runs will keep playing," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that whoever is unable to score runs for a significant period would be dropped from the team. However, he highlighted that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names are taken together as they are the two greatest Indian players currently, with both also retiring together from Tests and T20Is.

