Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan informed fans about his marriage on Monday (January 23) night via a statement on Twitter. The all-rounder did not share any photographs from his wedding as his wife wanted privacy, but he jokingly mentioned that he would accept Salaamis from his fans if they were interested.

Shadab Khan is one of the top talents in Pakistan cricket right now. He grabbed everyone's attention with a stupendous performance for the Men in Green at the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

Khan was out of action recently owing to an injury he suffered in the Big Bash League. He missed the home series against New Zealand due to his injury, but he has been recovering well and will likely return to the field soon.

During his break off the field, Shadab Khan tied the knot with former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter. Informing his fans about the wedding, Khan wrote:

"Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all."

"However, if you want to send salami, I will send an account number."

"Worried for Bhabhi though" - Imam-ul-Haq cheekily congratulates Shadab Khan on his wedding

Khan's Pakistan teammates congratulated him on his wedding. One of the wishes came from Pakistan's top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq, who wished luck to Shadab's wife because she would have to tolerate him.

"Many congratulations Shaddy. Worried for Bhabhi though, Allah Pak unko himmat dein. (May Allah give her strength)," Imam commented on Shadab's post with a laughing emoji.

Shadab will return to the field soon. He will be the captain of the Islamabad United team in the upcoming PSL 2023 season. Islamabad will start their campaign against Karachi Kings on February 16, 2023.

