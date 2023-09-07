"If you're a young batsman, watch this innings again with a notebook and a pen" - Fans react after Temba Bavuma's fighting 114 in 1st ODI vs Australia

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma hit a phenomenal century in the first ODI against Australia on Thursday (September 7) at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. On the back of his knock, the Proteas reached 222 before getting all out in 49 overs.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. The hosts got off to a sedate start on a sluggish surface. None of the batters except Bavuma could adjust to the conditions. As a result, South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with Bavuma holding the fort at one end.

The South African captain adapted well to accumulate runs. Marco Jansen (32) was the only batter in the middle order to provide some support to him. Temba Bavuma waged a lone battle for the majority of the innings and reached his century in style with a four in the 48th over.

He then accelerated with a hat-trick of fours against Josh Hazlewood in the 49th over. However, Bavuma was left stranded in the end as Lungi Ngidi got out on the final ball of the 49th over.

Fans on social media heaped praise on Temba Bavuma for his fighting unbeaten knock of 114 off 142 balls as he took South Africa to a respectable total. Here are some of the best reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It was quite tough with variable bounce" - Temba Bavuma after the first innings of 1st ODI vs Australia

Speaking at the mid-innings break, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma revealed that the surface was tricky and had variable bounce which made life difficult for the batters. Reflecting on the first innings, Bavuma said:

"Happy to have made it and get a score in the end. It was quite tough with variable bounce out there today. I think they bowled quite well by exploiting the conditions. There's nothing quite like we can't do the same thing in the second innings.

"The cramps are better now, and I will be definitely there on the field. I’m captain and I’ll be the captain out there in the second innings."

Do you think South Africa can defend the total? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.