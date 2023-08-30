"Iftimania at its very best!" - Fans react to Iftikhar Ahmed's quickfire ton in Pakistan's 2023 Asia Cup opener 

Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed kickstarted his Asia Cup 2023 campaign in style by scoring his maiden international hundred. His efforts, along with Babar Azam's ton, steered the side to a mammoth 342-6 in the first innings at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, August 30.

Iftikhar scored an unbeaten 109 runs off just 71 deliveries against Nepal to silence those doubting the team's middle order. He came into bat in the 28th over when Nepal bounced back into the contest with two quick wickets to reduce Pakistan to 124-4. He forged a partnership with skipper Babar at the other end and steered the Men in Green to safety before switching gears.

He brought up his fifty off 43 deliveries and unleashed carnage in the final powerplay. His innings comprised 11 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 153.52.

The right-handed batter's exploits also marked the first time since 2019 that a Pakistani batter outside the top three has scored a hundred. Additionally, he also became the first batter since Abdul Razzaq in 2010 to score a ton batting at No. 6 for Pakistan. It is also the fourth fastest ton in Asia Cup history.

Fans lauded Iftikhar Ahmed's efforts and had some interesting reactions to the same. Here are the notable ones from Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Century is an achievement for a player, obviously I am very happy" - Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmed's hundred, despite being registered against an unproven opposition, comes at a great time for Pakistan. The No.1 ranked ODI team has struggled with their lower middle order in recent times and Iftikhar stepping up is a huge boost for them right ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

If he can maintain this form, then the Men in Green might prove to be the team to beat across the Asia Cup as well as the World Cup.

Delighted after crossing the three-figure mark for the first time in ODIs, Iftikhar Ahmed said during the mid-innings break:

"Century is an achievement for a player, obviously I am very happy. Ball was gripping when I went in, so you need to give time for yourself to get set. Babar is a great player, World No. 1 player. It's an awesome feeling to bat with him. He rotates strike very well and we discussed about scoring a boundary when we get a loose ball. The wicket got better to bat on as the innings progressed."

While he was not among the runs during the recently conducted three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, he had scored an unbeaten 97 in an ODI against New Zealand earlier this year.

Pakistan's pace attack will be on show as they proceed to defend the mammoth target against competition debutants, Nepal.