IIT Baba makes shocking prediction for India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

The 'IIT Baba', who went viral during Maha Kumbh, has made a shocking prediction for the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The self-styled godman has claimed that Pakistan would beat India in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

Earlier this year, the 'IIT Baba' grabbed headlines by claiming that he was the one who guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy. He stated that he contacted Rohit Sharma by an invisible network and asked him to give the ball to Hardik Pandya.

Now, the same man was asked to predict the winner of the upcoming India vs Pakistan match. Here's what he said in a viral Instagram video:

"Bhai iss baar hum harva denge. Tab toh manoge. Jeeta ke nahi maane. Iss bar me pehle se bol raha hu iss baar India nahi jeetegi." (Brother, this time, I will make the team lose. Then you'll believe me. You didn't believe me when I made the team win. That's why I am saying beforehand that India will not win)

The video shared by a page named Unibit has gone viral on social media platforms. On Instagram alone, the reel has received more than 300,000 likes thus far.

Full house expected in Dubai for iconic India vs Pakistan clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy

The iconic India vs Pakistan rivalry returns to Dubai for the first time since the 2022 Asia Cup. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to the next chapter of the 'greatest rivalry', with Mohammad Rizwan set to lead Pakistan for the first time against Rohit Sharma's Indian team.

A packed house is expected for this Super Sunday clash. The match will begin at 2.30 p.m. IST. It will be exciting to see if India can prove the 'IIT Baba' wrong by winning the match.

