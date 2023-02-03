Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers reclaimed their top position in the ongoing ILT20 2023 points table after they defeated the Dubai Capitals by 22 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 2.

Sherfane Rutherford became the Player of the Match after he scored 50 runs off 23 balls, with the help of six sixes. On the back of his knock, the Vipers set the Capitals a stiff target of 183 to chase down.

The Dubai Capitals finished their innings at 160 for the loss of seven wickets. Sikandar Raza, Robin Uthappa and Rovman Powell scored 41, 30 and 33, respectively, but to no avail.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Gulf Giants is the only batter who has scored over 400 runs in the tournament. The right-handed batter has racked up 439 runs from nine matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 154.57 with a century and four half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Dubai Capitals all-rounder Rovman Powell is second on the list with 320 runs from nine games at an average of 53.33 and a strike rate of 164.94 with a half-century and a top score of 97 to his name.

Kieron Pollard, the captain of MI Emirates, James Vince of the Gulf Giants, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore of the Sharjah Warriors have also performed to their expectations in the championship.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Chris Jordan is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 13 wickets from six matches at an excellent economy rate of 7.26. Desert Vipers’ Wanindu Hasaranga and Sheldon Cottrell have 11 wickets apiece to their names.

Naveen-ul-Haq of Sharjah Warriors, David Wiese of the Gulf Giants and Akif Raja of the Dubai Capitals have 10, nine, and nine wickets, respectively.

