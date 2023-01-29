ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match 20

The Desert Vipers, led by Colin Munro on Saturday (January 28), defeated the Dubai Capitals by 12 runs in Match No. 20 of the ILT20 2023. The Vipers thereby became the new table-toppers after displacing James Vince’s Gulf Giants. They have 10 points from six matches with a net run rate of +1.904, the best among all teams in the tournament.

The Giants, on the other hand, slipped to second spot, having not seen a face of victory in their last three matches after initially winning four games in a row.

Zampa performs, but Capitals lose in ILT20 match

Adam Zampa didn’t have much to cheer for in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 after his team, the Melbourne Stars, not only failed to advance to the playoffs, but finished at the bottom of the points table. However, he started his ILT20 campaign in a handsome manner after winning the Player of the Match award in his very first outing.

Zampa finished with figures of 4-0-16-3 and put the brakes on the opposition scoring. The leg-spinner got the prized wickets of Munro, Sam Billings and Wanindu Hasaranga. Among the three batters, Munro and Billings looked ominous after scoring 40 and 25 runs respectively.

On the back of Zampa’s spell, the Capitals restricted the Vipers to 149 for the loss of nine wickets. Jake Ball and Fred Klaasen also picked up two wickets apiece for the Giants.

However, Zampa’s efforts went in vain as the Capitals ended up losing the match by 12 runs. After being asked to chase down 150, the Capitals found themselves stuttering at 85 for five in 13.3 overs. With 65 runs needed off 39 balls, skipper Rovman Powell and Yusuf Pathan came in.

While Powell stayed unbeaten on 34 off 26, Pathan scored 35 off 26, but their efforts weren’t enough for the Capitals to go past the finish line.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes