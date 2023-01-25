ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Match 15

The Vipers, led by Colin Munro, got back to winning ways in the inaugural edition of ILT20. On Tuesday (January 24), they beat MI Emirates by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Vipers are atop the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +2.212. The Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, meanwhile, tasted two defeats on the trot and are in the middle of the standings with six points and a net run rate of +0.340.

Hales blinder takes Vipers home in ILT20

After being put in to bat first, the Emirates racked up a big score of 169 for the loss of five wickets. Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind and Andre Fletcher failed before Nicholas Pooran and captain Pollard took charge.

The big-hitting duo put on 116 runs for the fourth wicket off just 11.3 overs. Pollard was the pick of the batters, scoring 67 off 39 with one four and six sixes. Pooran, meanwhile, made 57 off 49 with four fours and two sixes.

Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the bowlers for the Emirates, finishing with figures of 4-0-20-1. Tom Curran also accounted for two scalps but conceded 38 runs.

The Vipers, in response, lost the early wicket of Rohan Mustafa, but a 72-run stand between Alex Hales and Colin Munro put them back on track in the run chase. Munro scored 41 runs off 22 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Hales, on the other hand, stayed not out on 62 off 44 in a knock studded with six fours and two sixes. Late on, Sherfane Rutherford made 56 runs off 29 balls with four fours and three sixes to take the Vipers home. Samit Patel picked up two wickets for the Emirates in the ILT20 game.

