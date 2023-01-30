ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Match 21

The MI Emirates, on Sunday (January 29), defeated the Desert Vipers by 157 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Emirates are currently placed third in the table with nine points and a net run rate of +1.627, the best among all the teams taking part in the tournament.

The Vipers, on the other hand, stayed second in the table with 10 points, but their net run rate at +0.445 took a massive hit.

Waseem powers Emirates to massive win in ILT20

After being sent in to bat first, the Emirates racked up a massive score of 241 for the loss of three wickets. Andre Fletcher and Muhammad Waseem laid out the platform with a big partnership of 141 runs for the opening wicket off 12.3 overs.

Fletcher got out after scoring 50 off 39, but Waseem carried on and made his start count. The right-handed batter from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) scored 86 runs off 44 balls with 11 fours and four sixes. Tom Curran accounted for his wicket in the 15th over of the innings.

The Emirates scored 89 runs in their last 32 balls, courtesy of Kieron Pollard’s knock of 50 off 19 balls with four fours and as many sixes. Although Najibullah Zadran failed to open his account, Dan Mousley scored an unbeaten 31 off 17 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Curran picked up two wickets, but he leaked runs at an economy rate of 15.75. Luke Wood was the most economical of the Vipers’ bowlers after he conceded only 28 runs off four overs.

The Vipers were bowled out for 84 in 12.1 overs in their run-chase. Extras top-scored for them with 14 runs. Left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi finished with impressive figures of 3-0-13-3. Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir got two wickets each.

