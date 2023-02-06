ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Match 29

The Dubai Capitals, on Sunday, February 5, defeated MI Emirates by seven wickets in Match No. 29 of the ILT20 2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Yusuf Pathan made his debut as captain and kept alive the Capitals’ hopes of advancing to the playoffs.

The Capitals have moved up to fourth in the ILT20 2023 table and have a net run rate of -0.386. But they are still some way from qualifying for the playoffs. If the Sharjah Warriors beat James Vince’s Gulf Giants in their final league game, the Capitals would be knocked out of the competition.

The Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, finished fourth in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of +1.059. They would either face the Warriors or the Capitals in the Eliminator to be played on February 9.

Capitals stay alive after beating Emirates in ILT20 2023

After being put in to bat first in the latest ILT20 2023 match, the Emirates racked up a decent score of 164 for the loss of seven wickets. Andre Fletcher and Bas de Leede got out cheaply after which Muhammad Waseem and Lorcan Tucker restored sanity with a partnership of 46 runs for the third wicket.

However, it was Nicholas Pooran who was the pick of the batters for the Emirates. Pooran scored 43 runs off 31 balls with the help of five fours and one six. Jordan Thompson threw his bat around to score 16 off eight with two sixes.

Adam Zampa was the standout bowler for the Capitals after he finished with figures of 4-0-24-2. Jake Ball picked up three wickets, but went for 37 runs at an economy rate of 9.25.

The Capitals found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 44 for three. But an unbeaten 122-run stand between Dasun Shanaka and Sikandar Raza rescued them. While Shanaka scored 58, Raza stayed not out on 56 with four fours and as many sixes.

