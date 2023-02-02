ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Match 24

The Gulf Giants became the second team after the Desert Vipers to advance to the playoffs of the inaugural edition of ILT20 2023 on Wednesday, February 1. They defeated Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates by five wickets in the 24th match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Giants also got back to their top position in the points table after displacing Colin Munro’s Vipers, who were the first team to make it through to the playoffs.

The Gulf Giants have lost only one match and have 12 points under their belt with a net run rate of +1.227, the second-best after MI Emirates. The Emirates, on the other hand, remained third in the points table.

Gulf Giants continue their dominating run in ILT20 2023

After being put in to bat first, the MI Emirates were bowled out for 139 in 19.5 overs. Barring Nicholas Pooran, who scored 42 runs off 29 balls, with the help of three fours and as many sixes, none of the batters were able to make a significant impact.

Kieron Pollard threatened for a while by scoring 19 off his first six balls with one four and two sixes. But leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed cut short his stay in the middle. Muhammad Waseem looked good during his 25-ball stay from which he scored 29 runs, with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for the Gulf Giants, returning with figures of 3.5-1-12-3. David Wiese and Rehan Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Tom Banton and Vince put on 61 runs for the opening wicket to put the Giants in a position of command. Banton scored 45 runs and was the top scorer for his team.

Vince, Chris Lynn and Gerhard Erasmus scored in the 20s. Dwayne Bravo picked up two wickets for the MI Emirates, but to no avail.

