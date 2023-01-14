ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Match 2

MI Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, started their campaign in the International League T20 (ILT20) on a stupendous note. They defeated the Sharjah Warriors by 49 runs in Match No.2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 14.

The Emirates are second in the ILT20 points table with a net run rate of 2.450. The Warriors have a net run rate of -2.450 and have plenty of work to do.

Emirates thump Warriors in ILT20 match

After being put in to bat first, the Emirates racked up a massive score of 204 for the loss of five wickets on the board. Will Smeed perished early on, but Muhammad Waseem threw his bat around to score 71 runs off 39 balls, laced with five fours and as many sixes.

Andre Fletcher scored 22 off 20 before Chris Woakes accounted for his wicket. Nicholas Pooran didn’t die wondering as he racked up a quick-fire 30-ball 49 with two boundaries and four sixes. Cameos from Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo took the Emirates past the 200-run mark.

Chris Woakes and Junaid Siddiqui picked up two wickets apiece. Mohammad Nabi scalped the crucial wicket of Waseem, but leaked 50 runs at an economy rate of 12.50. Karthik Meiyappan, who picked up a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2022, didn’t get a wicket and conceded 14 runs in the only over he bowled.

In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 43 runs off 31 balls to give his side a brisk start. However, Evin Lewis and Dawid Malan failed to open their accounts. After being reduced to 102/8, the writing was also on the wall for the Warriors.

Woakes threw the kitchen sink at everything and scored 62 runs off 29 balls with nine fours and two sixes, but his efforts went in vain. The Warriors finished their innings at 155/9. Imran Tahir picked up three wickets for the Emirates to secure a crucial win in the ongoing ILT20.

