ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Match 30

The Sharjah Warriors lost to James Vince’s Gulf Giants by seven wickets in Match No.30 of the ILT20 2023 on Monday, February 6. The defeat also knocked them out of the competition, which meant that Yusuf Pathan’s Dubai Capitals became the fourth team to advance to the playoffs.

The Giants will lock horns with Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers in the first ILT20 play-off, while the Capitals and Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates will face each other in the eliminator. The Gulf Giants finished the league stage at the top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.258.

Warriors crumble under pressure in ILT20 2023

After being put in to bat first against the Giants, the Warriors lost three batters, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, skipper Moeen Ali, and Evin Lewis for single-digit scores. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, one of the leading run-scorers of the tournament, scored 33 runs off 19 balls with six fours and one six before being eliminated by Tom Helm.

Marcus Stoinis and Mohammad Nabi also got starts, but failed to convert them. Joe Denly and Chris Woakes failed to make an impact.

David Wiese was without a doubt the pick of the bowlers for the Giants. The veteran fast bowler finished with incredible figures of 4-0-20-5. He took the wickets of Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, and Joe Denly.

On the back of Wiese’s spell, the Giants bowled the Warriors out for 107 in 18.3 overs. Carlos Brathwaite also accounted for two important scalps.

The Giants chased the target down with 21 balls to spare, although they lost three wickets along the way. Colin de Grandhomme scored 35 runs off 28 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes. Junaid Siddique took two wickets for the Warriors and Marcus Stoinis took one.

