ILT20 2024: Desert Vipers complete players list ft. Wanindu Hasaranga and Shaheen Shah Afridi

After succumbing to a seven-wicket defeat against Gulf Giants in the inaugural ILT20 season final, Desert Vipers would be eager to turn the tables and have their hands on the coveted silverware in the second edition of International League T20, starting on January 19, Friday.

In the first edition in January 2023, Desert Vipers secured the second spot in the league phase standings with seven wins and three defeats, carrying 14 points. New Zealand dashing opener Colin Munro will continue to lead the franchise in this edition as well.

Captain Munro is expected to form a formidable opening partnership with Alex Hales. The team boasts additional batting prowess in the form of England’s Adam Hose, Scotland’s Michael Jones, and Caribbean player Sherfane Rutherford in the top and middle order.

Hose, who's plying his trade in the BBL 2023-24 for Adelaide Strikers, has 3368 runs in 132 T20 innings at an average of 30.34. Emerging batter Jones would be making his ILT20 debut this season and would be hoping to get a game time.

Sherfane Rutherford, who represented numerous franchises across the globe, adds a significant firepower to the Vipers squad. He has 1848 runs from 96 T20 innings, featuring nine fifty-plus totals.

Moving to their all-round options, Desert Vipers boast a mix of experienced and young cricketers who can change the complexion of the game with their all-round skills.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, Pakistan's Shadab Khan, UAE's Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Aryan Lakra, and Netherlands Bas de Leede form their all-round attack. Azam Khan and Dinesh Chandimal would be their keeping options.

Furthermore, the team possesses a brilliant pace battery with Shaheen Shah Afridi leading the attack. Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Sheldon Cottrell, Luke Wood, and Matheesha Pathirana. Nathan Sowter and Karthik Meiyappan look after spin duties.

Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi are expected to share the new ball with Tymal Mills bowling his slower variations in the middle overs. It would be interesting to see who makes the cut into the starting XI from the other pace options.

Desert Vipers will begin their campaign against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the third game of the season on January 21, Sunday at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Desert Vipers squad for ILT20 2024

Here is Desert Vipers' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the ILT20:

Colin Munro (c), Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Adam Hose, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir, Michael Jones, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Luke Wood

