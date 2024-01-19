ILT20 2024: How to purchase tickets for International League T20 2024 matches?

The six cricketing giants of the United Arab Emirates are all set to clash from January 19th onwards in a bid to secure the ILT20 2024 title. The UAE tournament will serve as a preparing ground for a few players ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2024. Alternatively, some players will use the tournament as a chance to shine and make a name for themselves.

In the first edition of the tournament, Gulf Giants defeated the Desert Vipers in the final of the tournament to lift the title. This time, Desert Vipers will look forward to making amends and laying their hands on the trophy.

In the first game of the campaign, Sharjah Warriors will take on the former champions Gulf Giants at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The James Vince-led side will look to carry the momentum they built in the last season. On the other hand, Sharjah Warriors would want to start their campaign on a good note after ending the inaugural edition of the ILT20 with just three wins in ten games.

ILT20 2024 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

The tickets for one of the major sporting events of the United Arab Emirates is available on the Virgin Tickets Megastore site. There is a special section built for the tournament.

To buy tickets, one can visit https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/ILT20 and click on the fixture they want to attend. Apart from this, the tickets are also available at the offices of the cricket stadium.

For the tournament, the price ranges from AED 20 to AED 60. This would translate to USD 5.5 to USD 15.45 for a fixture. To encourage kids to join and observe the sports, there is a special discount available for people aged 6 to 16. Discount code is open for all on the website. The discount stands at 50% for the age above group. Once the tickets are bought online, the fans must pick the ticket at the venue on the matchday.

Book your tickets below based on the teams you support:

Team Name Ticket Booking Link Abu Dhabi Knight Riders https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/group/venue/59/abu-dhabi-knight-riders Desert Vipers https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/group/venue/50/desert-vipers Dubai Capitals https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/group/venue/60/dubai-capitals Gulf Giants https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/group/venue/61/gulf-giants MI Emirates https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/group/venue/62/mi-emirates Sharjah Warriors https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/group/venue/63/sharjah-warriors

