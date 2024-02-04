ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Match 20

On Saturday, February 3, the ILT20 2024 had a double-header between Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals.

The Vipers dominated Giants in the first game by six wickets, while Knight Riders beat Capitals in the second by 29 runs. MI Emirates maintains its lead at the top with five victories in seven games. Following their fourth triumph against the Capitals, Knight Riders are second with eight points but with a negative NRR of -0.401.

The Vipers are third spot after their win over Gulf Giants, but Dubai Capitals, with the same number wins, have fallen from second to fourth, due to their poor NRR of -0.308.

Sharjah Warriors have descended from fourth to fifth, while Giants have dropped to sixth spot after their defeat to the Vipers on Saturday.

Here’s how the ILT20 2024 points table looks after Match 20:

Position Team Played Won Lost NR NRR Points 1 MI Emirates 7 5 2 0 2.132 10 2 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 7 4 3 0 -0.401 8 3 Desert Vipers 7 3 4 0 -0.12 6 4 Dubai Capitals 7 3 4 0 -0.308 6 5 Sharjah Warriors 6 3 3 0 -1.242 6 6 Gulf Giants 6 2 4 0 -0.278 4

Vipers rise with Azam, Munro, and Amir; Wiley and Russell's all-round shuts Capitals in ILT20 2024

Desert Vipers met the Gulf Giants in the 19th game of the ILT20 2024 in Dubai. Vipers won the toss and opted to field first.

Despite a slow start, Chris Lynn (31 off 27) and Shimron Hetmyer (40 off 23) helped the Giants reach 161-7. Mohammad Amir bagged a three-wicket haul in his four-over spell, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana secured two wickets apiece.

In response, Carlos Brathwaite caught and bowled Rohan Mustafa (10) in the fourth over, but Alex Hales (44) stitched a 54-run partnership with captain Colin Munro for the second wicket.

Hasaragna (1) and Munro (51) fell to Blessing Muzarabani and Zuhaib Zubair, respectively, but a 20-ball half-century from Azam Khan guided them to a comfortable six-wicket win in the 17th over.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders faced Dubai Capitals in the other game in Abu Dhabi, where Dubai won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The Knight Riders set a formidable target of 183, courtesy of Andre Russell's quickfire knock of 41 off 16 and David Willey's 26 off 18. Dushmantha Chameera, Scott Kuggeleijn and Akif Raja claimed two wickets each, while the remaining bowlers picked up one apiece.

The Capitals faced early setbacks, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz departing on the third ball, while Ben Dunk fell in the subsequent over. Despite losing wickets, captain David Warner displayed resilience, scoring 42 off 27.

Jason Holder provided a glimmer of hope with his brisk 42 off 21, but Russell dismissed him in the 17th over. Roelof van der Merwe (19*) and Scott (22*) also made handy contributions, but the Capitals fell short by 29 runs in the ILT20 2024 game.

