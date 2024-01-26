ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Match 8

The Dubai Capitals (DC) chased down a daunting target of 184 set by the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, winning the game by 5 wickets in the 8th game of the International League T20 (ILT20) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The result catapults the Capitals to second place in the points table with 4 points from 3 matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.153. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, meanwhile, continue to languish at the bottom with just 2 points, with an NRR of -2.338. Their net run rate of -2.338 paints a scary picture of their campaign so far.

MI Emirates remain at the top of the table with 4 points and a formidable net-run rate of +1.582 after winning both their matches so far. They are followed by the Dubai Capitals in second place, who also have 4 points with an inferior NRR of +1.153.

The Gulf Giants sit third with 2 points and an NRR of -0.009. Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriors also have two points each and occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Languishing at the bottom are the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, with 2 points from 3 matches and a poor net run rate of -2.338.

While the difference between the last-placed team and the table-toppers is only 2 points, i.e., 1 win, it’ll be interesting to see if there are going to be any changes to the standings in the later stages of the tournament.

All-round batting display helps Dubai Capitals outclass the Knight Riders

Earlier, the Knight Riders posted a fighting 183/4 batting first, powered by a whirlwind 49-ball 77 from Sam Hain.

He found able support in Laurie Evans, who belted a 41-ball 67 to provide the late thrust. For the Capitals, Dushmanth Chameera snapped 2 wickets, with Jason Holder and Roelof van der Merwe picking one wicket apiece.

In response, the Capitals got off to a flying start after losing their star opener and skipper David Warner for a silver duck.

Sam Billings was hands-down the star of the Capitals' batting innings, scoring 67 off 35 deliveries with a strike rate of 191.43. Contributions from Jake Fraser-McGurk (41 off 17), Sikandar Raza (43 off 29), and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (21 off 7) ensured the Capitals got their second win of the tournament.

One could argue that the Knight Riders missed a trick by not sending their powerful middle-order batter further up top. Opener Alishan Sharafu (15 off 18; SR: 83.33) took a lot of deliveries, leaving almost no time for explosive finishers like Andre Russell, David Willey, and Imad Wasim to settle in and score any runs, potentially missing out on an extra 15-20 match-winning runs.

