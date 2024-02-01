ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Match 16

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders faced Gulf Giants in the 16th match of ILT20 2024 on Wednesday, January 31, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Knight Riders chased down the target of 162 runs in 18.2 overs and won the match by six wickets.

MI Emirates are still at the top of the points table with four wins in six matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.745. Sharjah Warriors are in second place after winning three out of five matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.679.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have moved to third place from sixth with three wins in six matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.749. Gulf Giants have slipped to fourth place from third and have a Net Run Rate of -0.049. They have won two out of five matches so far.

Dubai Capitals have won two out of five matches and have slipped to fifth place from fourth. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.135. Desert Vipers have moved to last place from fifth with a Net Run Rate of -0.438. They have won two out of five matches as well.

Chris Lynn's 67 in vain as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders chase down Gulf Giants' target

The Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl in this game against the Giants. The Giants lost their first two wickets for just 21 runs. Chris Lynn and Jordan Cox added 62 runs for the third wicket.

Cox was dismissed in the 13th over for 21 runs off 27 deliveries. Lynn had another partnership of 39 runs for the fourth wicket along with Usman Khan. Lynn was the highest scorer for the Giants and scored 67 runs off 48 deliveries.

The Giants posted a total of 161 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Andre Russell and Imad Wasim were the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders and took two wickets each. David Willey and Ali Khan picked one wicket each.

Joe Clarke and Michael-Kyle Pepper added 62 runs for the first wicket for the Knight Riders. Clarke scored 14 runs off 16 deliveries and was dismissed in the seventh over. Alishan Sharafu was dismissed in the 11th over for 11 runs off 14 deliveries.

Kyle-Pepper emerged as the highest scorer for the team and made 59 runs off 40 deliveries. Knight Riders scored 131 runs for the loss of four wickets in 16 overs before the match got interrupted due to rain. The match resumed after a brief pause.

Sam Hain and Andre Russell helped the Knight Riders overcome the target of 162 runs in 18.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Russell finished the game with a six and remained unbeaten on 30 runs off 13 deliveries.

