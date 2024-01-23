ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Match 6

The sixth match of ILT20 2024 was played between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates on Tuesday, January 23, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI Emirates secured a comfortable win thanks to an outstanding bowling performance.

They have climbed to the top of the table with four points from three matches and a net run-rate of 1.582. After this huge loss, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have slipped to fifth position with one win and one loss from their two matches so far. Their net run-rate has taken a massive hit as well after losing to MI Emirates, falling from 1.196 to -2.302.

Dubai Capitals are in second place as they have won one match from two outings so far. Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors occupy third and fourth place, respectively, as both teams have played two matches and have two points each. With zero wins, Desert Vipers are at the bottom of the points table having lost the only game they have played so far.

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 MI Emirates 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.582 2 Dubai Capitals 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.669 3 Gulf Giants 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.325 4 Sharjah Warriors 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.496 5 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 0 2 -2.302 6 Desert Vipers 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.196

MI Emirates thump the Knight Riders by nine wickets

The Emirates won the toss and choose to bowl first in the sixth encounter of ILT20. The Knight Riders got off to a poor start, falling to 22/5 after 6.1 overs.

Andre Russell was the only batter to cross the 10-run mark, smashing 48 runs off 25 deliveries with three fours and four sixes. Thanks to his efforts, the Knight Riders could muster 95 runs before getting bowled out in the 15th over.

Trent Boult and Muhammad Rohid Khan bowled superbly as they both bagged three-wicket hauls. Akeal Hosein scalped two wickets in his four overs while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Waqar Salamkheil picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, MI Emirates chased down the score easily in the ninth over with nine wickets in hand. It rained sixes in their innings as Nicholas Pooran alone smashed five, scoring an unbeaten 39 off just 16 balls. Openers Muhammad Waseem (26 off 20) and Kusal Perera (22 off 13) also chipped in with important contributions.

