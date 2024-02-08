ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 25

Sharjah Warriors defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets in the 25th match of ILT20 2024 on Wednesday, February 7.

MI Emirates occupy the pole position of the ILT20 2024 points table, having won six out of eight games this season.

Following closely, Knight Riders, despite their recent loss against the Warriors, continue to hold the second spot with five wins. With 10 points to their name, they are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs.

Gulf Giants retained their third rank with four wins and as many losses. They have a positive net run rate (NRR) of +0.434.

After registering their fourth win of the season against the Knight Riders on Wednesday, Sharjah Warriors jumped from the bottom of the points table to the fourth rank. However, they have suffered five losses in nine games and possess the worst NRR -1.511 among the six teams.

Meanwhile, Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals descended one position each to occupy the last two spots with three wins each. The two teams will square off at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday (Feb 9).

Adil Rashid’s outstanding four-fer dismantles Knight Riders

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders met Sharjah Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Warriors won the toss and opted to bowl first.

In a low-scoring game, Warriors’ Chris Woakes dismissed Joe Clarke with the third delivery of the innings. Michael Pepper (32) and Alishan Sharafu (26) stitched a 61-run partnership for the second wicket. However, they weren’t backed by the rest of the lineup, resulting in a 94-run total.

Adil Rashid was the wrecker-in-chief, taking four wickets for just 12 runs in his four-over spell while Joe Denly picked up two wickets in just one over. Liam Livingstone and Daniel Sams also took a wicket apiece.

In reply, Niroshan Dickwella got off to a fine start, scoring 30 off 29. Livingstone also stepped in with a quick cameo of 30 runs from 13 balls.

As the game progressed, Imad Wasim (two wickets) and Joshua Little (one wicket) dismissed the top order inside 10 overs. However, Martin Guptill (13*) and Denly (18*) chased down the target in 13.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

