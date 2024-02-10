ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Match 27

Dubai Capitals locked horns with Desert Vipers in the 27th match of the International League T20 tournament 2024 on Friday, February 9.

The Capitals won the game by five wickets in a last-ball thriller. Dubai Capitals have jumped to the fourth spot on the points table after the win. They now have four wins in nine matches and eight points to their name.

On the other hand, Desert Vipers move to the bottom of the points table. They only have three wins this season in eight matches and, overall, six points. Sharjah Warriors now find themselves at the second from the bottom of the table.

The Warriors have managed to accumulate four wins in nine matches. They boast of eight points under their belt. MI Emirates exerts their dominance at the top of the table with six wins in nine matches. They have accumulated 12 points this season and with one league-stage game left to be played.

Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are at second and third spots, respectively. Both teams have accumulated 10 points each this season.

Sikandar Raza hit a last-ball win to help Dubai Capitals snatch victory from the jaws of defeat

The 27th match of the ILT20, 2023 between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals turned out to be a nail-biter on Friday. Dubai Capitals won the toss and invited Desert Vipers to bat first. Alex Hales played a stellar knock of 66 runs in 37 deliveries and helped his team reach a competitive score of 171 runs at the end of the first innings.

Salt and Hales gave the team a quick-fire start as the duo added 62 runs in just 25 balls. However, the Vipers lost the momentum once Salt (26) got out in the 5th over. But, Hales kept scoring runs at a quick pace even as wickets fell around him.

The middle-order comprising Munro (6), Sam Curran (17), and Adam Hose (7) failed to hit the straps. Michael Jones, though, made a valuable contribution of 20 off 20 balls at lower down the order. The likes of Olly Stone and Van der Merwe both picked two wickets each for Dubai Capitals.

In pursuit of the target, Dubai Capitals reached the target on the final ball of the second innings. Needing six runs on the final ball, Sikandar Raza smashed the ball for a six and won the game for his team.

The Capitals made an awful start in the powerplay, losing three wickets for 32 runs in 5.1 overs. The top three comprising Banton (15), Max Holden (8), and Ben Dunk (1) got out cheaply.

Sam Billings then joined hands with Sikandar Raza and the duo stitched a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Billings amassed 57 off 46 before getting out in the 15th over. Raza, however, stayed right till the end but took his team home.

As for the Desert Vipers’ bowling unit, Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up two wickets for 39 runs in four overs. Besides, the likes of M Amir, Ali Naseer, and M Pathirana claimed one wicket each.

