ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Match 17

The 17th match of the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) was played between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers on Thursday, February 1. Before the match started, they were fifth and sixth in the points table. A win for either of the teams would’ve propelled them to the second position.

The Capitals managed to make that jump chasing down the target of 170 in the last ball of the innings. They have now six points to show for their effort after six matches with three wins and losses each. Their superior net run rate of -0.102 compared to two other teams with similar points has propelled them to second place. It gives them a realistic shot at a place in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the loss keeps the Desert Vipers at the bottom of the table. They have become the first team to lose four matches this season and have only wins to their name. MI Emirates continue to be on top of the table with four wins and two losses in six outings.

Sharjah Warriors have also won three matches but they have an extra game in hand compared to the Capitals at the moment. The Warriors are currently third with net run rate of -0.679 while Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are next with six points from six matches. Gulf Giants have moved to fifth place now with two wins and three losses in five matches.

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 MI Emirates 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.745 2 Dubai Capitals 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.102 3 Sharjah Warriors 5 3 2 0 0 6 -0.679 4 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.749 5 Gulf Giants 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.049 6 Desert Vipers 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.373

Dunk, Powell and Holder help Capitals win thriller

In the match, after losing the toss, the Vipers got off to an excellent start with their openers adding 81 runs in less than nine overs. While Rohan Mustafa scored 50, his partner Alex Hales smashed 49 runs. The middle-order crumbled but Adam Hose played a brilliant knock of 35* to prope the Desert Vipers to 169/6 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Capitals found themselves in trouble at 56/3 in the seventh over. But Ben Dunk and Rovman Powell scored 59 and 40* each. Meanwhile, Jason Holder provided a major push in the death overs to take Dubai side over the line on the last ball of the innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App