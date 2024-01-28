ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Match 11

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders faced Desert Vipers at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the tenth game of the ILT20 2024 on Saturday. Gulf Giants competed against Dubai Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium later in the day.

MI Emirates are atop the points table with three wins in four games. Despite losing their last game against Giants, the Capitals are second with two wins in three games. The Giants, meanwhile, moved to third after their three-wicket win over the Capitals. They have two wins in four games.

Knight Riders hammered Vipers by six wickets on Saturday to move to fourth with two wins and as many losses. Desert Vipers descended to fifth with a solitary win in three games, Sharjah Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the ILT20 2024 points table with a negative net run rate of 2.131.

Knight Riders get back to winning ways; Gulf Giants trounce Capitals in ILT20 2024

The tenth game of the ILT20 tournament 2024 saw Abu Dhabi Knight Riders take on Desert Vipers at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. A collective effort with the ball from the Knight Riders helped restrict Desert Vipers to 154-8.

Vipers captain Munro scored a half-century but wasn't backed by other batters. Imad Wasim and Russell picked up two wickets each for the Riders, while Ali Khan, Sunil Narine and Merchant de Lange chipped in with one wicket apiece.

In response, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders chased down the target in 17.2 overs, courtesy of Alishan Sharafu's sensational knock of 82 off 47.

In the second ILT20 2024 game of the day, Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Carlos Brathwait’s brilliant spell of 3-26 helped Giants limit Capitals to 132-7. Sikandar Raza played an impactful knock of 47 off 36 for the Capitals, but here wasn’t any major contribution from the others.

In response, Giants comfortably chased down the target inside 19 overs. James Vince (28 off 19) and Chris Lynn (37 off 22) got off to a solid start but Jordan Cox (38* off 30) stayed till the end to guide his team home.

