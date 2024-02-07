ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Match 24

On Tuesday, February 6, ILT20 2024 saw the Dubai Capitals lock horns with the Gulf Giants in the 24th match.

With 12 points to their name, MI Emirates tops the ILT20 2024 points table with six wins in eight games. Their dominance is unmatched, making them the sole team to qualify for the playoffs at this stage.

Trailing closely behind, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders claim the second spot with five victories and three defeats. Their positive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.269 adds an extra layer of strength to their campaign.

The Gulf Giants, despite a recent triumph over the Dubai Capitals, find themselves in the third position with an even record of four wins and four losses. Notably, their robust NRR of +0.434 solidifies their standing in the competitive league.

As the competition intensifies, the Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, and Sharjah Warriors occupy the remaining three positions, winning three out of five games each. However, standings are differentiated by their negative Net Run Rates (NRRs) of -0.298, -0.389, and -2.019, respectively.

The battle for playoff berths is heating up, promising thrilling encounters in the upcoming matches.

Vince and Hetmyer lead Gulf Giants to back-to-back victories

The Dubai Capitals clashed with the Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first. With an outstanding four-fer from Olly Stone backed by Scott Kuggeleijin’s three-wicket haul, the Capitals limited the Giants to 126/9.

Although James Vince's 32-run innings provided a decent start, the rest of the Giants' batting lineup struggled. Shimron Hetmyer's resilient 34 off 28 deliveries, however, ensured they posted a defendable total.

In response, Dasun Shanaka emerged as the top scorer for the Capitals with a gritty 24 off 26 balls. However, the Giants' bowling unit, striking at regular intervals, prevented the Capitals from building substantial partnerships, ultimately bowling them out for 107 in 18.3 overs.

Aayan Afzal Khan played a pivotal role with two wickets for the Giants, while the rest of the bowling attack contributed with one wicket each.

