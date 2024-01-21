ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Match 2

Dubai Capitals squared off against MI Emirates in the second match of the ILT20 2024 on Saturday, January 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Capitals won the match by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 160 in 16 overs.

With the victory, the Capitals have moved to the top of the points table with a Net Run Rate of +2.050. The Gulf Giants have moved down to second spot with a Net Run Rate of +1.550

Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates lost their opening matches and find themselves in the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers are yet to play a match this season and currently occupy the last two places. They are scheduled to play against each other on Sunday, January 21.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's explosive innings powers Dubai Capitals past MI Emirates

Dubai Capitals won the toss against MI Emirates and elected to bowl. MI lost their first wicket (Will Smeed) with just seven runs on the board. But Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher steadied the ship, adding 72 runs for the second wicket.

Waseem was the highest scorer for MI with 51 off 26 deliveries. Fletcher made 30 off 18 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran and Tim David also managed double-digit scores for MI.

MI ended up with 159 for nine in 20 overs. Jason Holder and Sikandar Raza were the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals with three wickets each.

The Dubai Capitals didn’t have a great start to their chase, losing David Warner with 15 runs on the board. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jake Fraser-McGurk then added 114 for the second wicket. Gurbaz hit a breezy 81 off 39 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes.

MI eventually chased down the target of 160 in 16 overs with seven wickets in hand. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2 for 23. Raza won the Player of the Match award for his impressive performance with the ball.

