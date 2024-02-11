ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Match 29

Gulf Giants registered a narrow win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 28th match of ILT20 2024 on February 11. Dubai Capitals defeated MI Emirates in the following game.

After the conclusion of the two games, there was no movement seen in the ILT20 2024 points table.

MI Emirates and Gulf Giants continue to dominate in the top two spots with 12 points each. Giants became the second team to secure a spot in the knockout phase.

Despite a three-run loss, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders also advanced to the playoffs with a better net run rate (NRR) of -0.084 compared to the Capitals and Warriors.

Ranked fourth, Dubai Capitals will need luck on their side, hoping for a favorable outcome as Sharjah Warriors must win on Sunday against the eliminated Desert Vipers by a significant margin to overtake them.

James, Jordan, and Jamie propel Giants into Playoffs; Max and Haider guide Capitals to fifth win

Gulf Giants faced Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the first game of Saturday.

Batting first, the Giants posted a 167-run target for the loss of three wickets. James Vince (50) and Jordan Cox (57) notched up half-centuries, complemented by a composed 39-run knock from Shimron Hetmyer in 27 balls. Ali Khan claimed two wickets for the Knight Riders, with Imad Wasim securing one.

In reply, Jason Roy provided a perfect start, scoring a fantastic 47 off 31, featuring five fours and two sixes. Contributions from Joe Clarke (20), Alishan Sharafu (29), and Laurie Evans (33*) in the middle order added value. Despite their efforts, the Giants' formidable bowling attack limited the Knight Riders to 163/9.

Dubai Capitals hammered MI Emirates in the next game. They faced a challenge in the batting lineup as they set a modest 147-run target for the loss of nine wickets. Max Holden was the top-scorer for the Capitals with 51 runs off 33 balls, comprising 10 fours.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Dan Mousley grabbed two wickets for MI while the rest of the bowlers took one wicket apiece.

In response, openers Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Pereira were dismissed for 11 runs each. However, Andre Fletcher’s 45 provided stability in the top order but wickets kept falling on the other end. Jordan Thompson, at no.7, was the only batter who reached double-digits after Fletcher, while the rest were dismissed at 128/8.

Haider Ali was the pick of the Capitals’ bowlers with a three-wicket haul while Zahir Khan chipped in two wickets and the remaining took one each.

