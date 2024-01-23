ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 5

Sharjah Warriors beat Dubai Capitals by five wickets in Match No. 5 of the International League T20 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, January 22. With the win, the Capitals moved to second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.669.

The Warriors, on the other hand, moved down to fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.496. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who finished at the bottom of the table last season, are placed on top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.196.

Desert Vipers are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.196. Gulf Giants and MI Emirates are third and fourth, respectively, with two points apiece.

Johnson Charles stars as Sharjah Warriors beat Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2024

After being put in to bat first, the Capitals scored 170 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sam Billings was the star of the show for the Capitals, scoring 52 runs off 31 balls with the aid of one four and four sixes. Sikandar Raza was also stupendous with the bat as he racked up 48 runs off 23 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes in the process.

Daniel Sams was arguably the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals after he picked up three crucial wickets and gave away only 28 runs in his quota of four overs. Chris Woakes and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets apiece.

The Warriors chased down the target with seven balls left in their innings. Johnson Charles came to the party and raced his way to 93 runs off 51 balls with the help of eight fours and six sixes. Dushmantha Chameera picked up four wickets, but his efforts went in vain.

