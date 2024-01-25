ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Match 7

The seventh match of the ongoing edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) was played between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers in Dubai on Wednesday, January 24. The Vipers registered their first win, beating the Giants by six wickets after chasing down a 161-run target successfully.

MI Emirates remain on top of the standing with four points, having won two out of three matches. Dubai Capitals also retained their second spot with two points and a net run rate (NRR) +0.669.

As for the Gulf Giants, they are still in third position despite their loss against the Vipers. WIth one win in three games, they have a NRR of -0.009. Meanwhile, the Vipers jumped to the fourth position after their win on Wednesday with a net run-rate (NRR) of -0.224.

Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders fell to the last two spots with a poor NRR of -0.496 and -2.302, respectively.

Interestingly, all teams have won at least one game and the race for the playoffs seems to be on already.

Desert Vipers stun the Giants courtesy of a fiery knock from Wanindu Hasaranga

After being asked to bat first, the Giants lost their openers Jamie Smith (5) and James Vince (1) inside the first three overs.

However, Chris Lynn played a brilliant knock of 63 runs off just 42 balls, featuring seven fours and three sixes. He was well supported by Jordan Cox, who scored 32 off 29 and Chris Jordan (14 off 7), helping the Giants reach 160/6.

In response, the Vipers got off a slow start, scoring 41 runs in seven overs for the loss of two wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga, who was promoted to bat at No. 4, demonstrated his prowess by hitting 42 runs off just 19 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes. However, Dominic Drakes dismissed him in the 13th over to reduce the Vipers to 98-3.

As the game progressed, Adam Hose played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings with his 39-run knock off 35 balls. Later, Azam Khan (26* off 14) and Sherfane Rutherford (20* off 14) successfully completed the chase with more than one over remaining.

