ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Match 26

Gulf Giants defeated MI Emirates in the 26th match of ILT20 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, February 8.

Despite their five-run loss against Gulf Giants, MI Emirates still hold the first rank on the ILT20 2024 points table with six wins in nine matches. Meanwhile, the Giants moved from third to the second spot after registering their fifth win, the third consecutive, on Thursday. With 10 points in their account, they have a positive net run rate (NRR) of +0.414.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders descended to the third spot with five wins and four losses. They also have 10 points to their name but a poor NRR of -0.075. Sharjah Warriors maintained their fourth position, securing four wins and suffering five defeats.

In close pursuit, the Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals hold the remaining positions with three victories each. The two teams are set to face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, February 9.

Vince's stellar fifty and Jordan's double strike propelled the Giants to second place

MI Emirates opted to bowl first and restricted Gulf Giants to 158/7.

James Vince and Jordan Cox opened for the Giants. However, Cox (2) departed in the fourth over after building a 44-run stand with Vince. Chris Lynn (16 off 17) also couldn’t capitalize on his time on the field.

As wickets kept falling on the other hand, the Giants captain stood strong. He delivered a 41-ball 59-run knock before getting dismissed by Dan Mousley in the 13th over. However, Jamie Smith’s unbeaten 43 off 26, featuring four fours and two sixes, helped the Giants to reach a sub-par total.

Waqar Salamkheil was the top-wicket taker with three wickets while Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Odean Smith took one each.

While chasing 159, MI lost Muhammad Waseem (7) and Andre Fletcher (11) inside the powerplay but Kusal Perera held his nerves from the other end. However, in the 11th over, Giants’ Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Kusal (34 off 25) and Mousley (11) was run out by Jamie Overton.

Captain Pollard played a crucial 40-run inning off 31 balls to stabilize the situation. However, Chris Jordan dismissed Pollard in the penultimate over, tipping the game in the Giants’ favor.

Jamie was assigned the final over where 30 was needed. Although Jordan Thompson hit five boundaries (4, 6, 4, 4, 6) in consecutive deliveries, the effort fell short by five runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App