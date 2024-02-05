ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 22

ILT20 2024 saw a double-header between MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors on Sunday, February 4.

MI dominated Vipers in the first game by 30 runs while Giants triumphed over Warriors with a significant 79-run margin.

MI Emirates strengthened their top position in the points table after their previous win. With six wins and two losses, they have a positive NRR (Net Run Rate) of +2.055.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders retained their second position with four wins from seven games. Following closely, Gulf Giants moved from the sixth to the third position with a +0.348 NRR, after a convincing win over the Sharjah Warriors.

Similarly, the Desert Vipers descended to the fourth spot with three wins in eight games. Dubai Capitals also fell to fifth position with a negative NRR of -0.308.

Warriors now hold the wooden spoon with four losses in seven games along with a poor NRR of -1.242.

Pooran and Farooqi drive MI to sixth triumph; Hetmyer and Zubair unleash havoc on Warriors

MI Emirates met the Desert Vipers in the 21st game of the ILT20 2024 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Batting first MI posted 188 on the board for the loss of five wickets. Kusal Perera got off to a solid start smashing 65 off 46, including nine boundaries. Ambati Rayudu also added 44 runs from 38 balls while Nicholas Pooran played a quick-fire knock of 39 off 15, featuring three fours and four sixes.

Mohammad Amir secured two wickets for the Vipers while Nathan Sowter, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Vipers’ top and middle order crumbled by the end of the seventh over. Ali Naseer's impressive 63 off 47 balls offered a glimmer of hope. However, the lower-order batters failed to provide sufficient support, resulting in a shortfall of 30 runs.

Gulf Giants faced Sharjah Warriors in the next game in Dubai where the former was asked to bat first.

Following Jamie Smith’s dismissal in the second over, Chris Lynn (45) and James Vince (20) stitched a 66-run partnership for the second wicket. Shimron Hetmyer stepped in and hammered a 28-ball unbeaten half-century to take Giants to 187/6.

Sean Williams picked up a three-wicket haul while Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, and UAE’s Muhammad Jawadullah took one wicket each.

In response, Aayan Afzal Khan dismissed Niroshan Dickwella and Joe Denly in the first two deliveries of the opening over. Johnson Charles (2) also fell to Jamie Overton in the fourth over.

However, Tom Kohler Cadmore contributed stability with his 39 off 23 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes. Lewis Gregory added a spark of hope with his 30 off 19 deliveries, but lacked support from the remaining lineup, leading to a defeat by 79 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App