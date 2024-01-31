ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, Match 15

The Desert Vipers stunned MI Emirates in the 15th game of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium. Despite the loss, MI held on to the top spot on the points table. Their impressive net run rate (NRR) of +1.745 helped them retain their spot.

With six points from five matches, the Sharjah Warriors have steadily built momentum after a slow start to the tournament. Following closely, the Gulf Giants have accumulated four points from two wins in four matches, maintaining a positive NRR of +0.153.

The Dubai Capitals are currently occupying the fourth spot, having amassed four points from five games with an inferior NRR of -0.135. Meanwhile, after their two-wicket win over MI, the Vipers move to the fifth position with four points from five games and an NRR of -0.438.

The Abu Dhabhi Knight Riders are languishing at the bottom of the ILT20 points table with an abysmal NRR of -1.119.

Heartbreak for MI as Vipers pull off an incredible heist

Put in to bat first by the Desert Vipers, the Emirates innings never quite got going. Opener Muhammad Waseem (19 off 12) gave them a decent start, while Tim David upped the scoring rate with a 28-run cameo off 14 deliveries.

The Vipers bowling unit kept chipping away with regular wickets, not allowing any substantial partnership to develop and restricting MI Emirates to 149/9. Mohammad Amir was the wrecker-in-chief, with figures of 3/26. Luke Wood and Matheesha Pathirana claimed two wickets each.

Chasing 150, the Desert Vipers lost their top order in no time, losing four wickets within the span of 25 runs. However, Sherfane Rutherford took the attack to the Emirates bowlers, scoring 35 off just 22 deliveries.

With 10 runs needed in the last over, it all came down to tailenders, Luke Wood and Shaheen Afridi. Shaheen managed to get three runs as the ball went over the point fielder on the final delivery, resulting in the Vipers' second victory of the season.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App