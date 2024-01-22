ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Match 4

On Sunday, January 21, the International League T20 (ILT20) witnessed a double-header - Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants. The Knight Riders dominated the Vipers in the third game by six wickets while MI beat the Giants in the fourth game by 18 runs.

Dubai Capitals maintain their first position in the table after the completion of all the matches. After their maiden win, the Knight Riders secured the second position with an NRR (net run rate) of +1.196 while the Giants descended to the third position.

Despite their previous win, Emirates continue to occupy the fourth position with a negative NRR. On the other hand, the Vipers secured the fifth spot while Sharjah Warriors remain at the foot of the points table with -1.55 NRR.

Here’s how the points table looks like after Match 4:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Dubai Capitals 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.05 2 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.196 3 Gulf Giants 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.325 4 MI Emirates 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.467 5 Desert Vipers 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.196 6 Sharjah Warriors 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.55

Andries’ 95 boosts Knight Riders; Pooran, David, Farooqi secure MI's first win

Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders met in the third ILT20 game. The Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Vipers lost their openers, Colin Munro (22) and Alex Hales (11), in the powerplay at 44/2. Adam Hose provided stability in the middle-order with a fine 30-ball 45-run knock. Wanindu Hasaranga (24), Bas de Leede (14), and Rohan Mustafa (13) also made decent contributions to post a sub-par 164 total for the loss of eight wickets.

Ali Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the Knight Riders, chipping in with three wickets while skipper Sunil Narine also picked up two wickets.

In reply, Alishan Sharafu was dismissed at 4/1 in the second over. However, Andries Gous (95*) smashed a match-winning innings, featuring five fours and seven sixes, along with Michael-Kyle Pepper (36) to chase down the total in 17.4 overs.

In the second game, MI Emirates were put to bat first after losing the toss. The likes of Nicholas Pooran (51), Ambati Rayudu (25), and Tim David (41*) aided MI to set a challenging 180-run target. Chris Jordan took two wickets for the Giants while Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Jamie Overton and Dominic Drakes secured a wicket apiece.

In reply, the Gulf Giant’s top and middle-order displayed commendable batting, but Emirates bowlers took control, consistently taking wickets. Captain James Vince led the scoring with a half-century, and Jamie Overton contributed a quick-fire knock of 41 off 18 deliveries.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-fer while Trent Boult claimed two wickets. The collective effort from the remaining bowlers played a crucial role in securing an 18-run victory, limiting the opposition to 161/9.

