ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 18

MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors locked horns in the ongoing edition of International League T20 (ILT20). The match was played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Emirates, led by Nicholas Pooran, won it comfortably by eight wickets.

This resounding win has strengthened the MI Emirates' position at the top of the points table. They have now won five out of seven matches and have 10 points to their name at a net run rate of 2.132. The loss has dented the Sharjah Warriors massively as they slipped to fourth place from third with three wins and losses each from six matches. Their net run rate, too, has dipped from -0.679 to -1.242.

Among other teams, Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are in the second and third positions, respectively, with six points each and are only separated by NRR. Gulf Giants currently are in fifth place with only two wins but they have an extra game in hand compared to the other teams and have a chance to climb up in the points table.

Desert Vipers, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom with four losses in six outings and will have to win most of their remaining matches to have any chance of making it to the top four.

Bowling unit’s collective effort propels MI Emirates to a huge win

As far as the match is concerned, after opting to bowl first, the Emirates kept picking up Warriors wickets at regular intervals. The bowling attack led by Trent Boult never let the opposition score runs freely. While the Kiwi bowler picked up two wickets, slower bowlers, Akeal Hosein and Waqar Salamkheil, also accounted for two and three scalps, respectively.

Sean Williams (35) was the only player who looked comfortable in the middle as the Warriors crawled to 129/8 in their 20 overs.

The target was never going to be challenging for the Emirates. The openers Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem added 80 runs in less than six overs even as the latter thumped 37 runs off 13 balls. Perera scored 47 runs off 27 balls before getting out while Andre Fletcher and captain Pooran provided the finishing touches to the game remaining unbeaten on 22 and 24, respectively.

MI Emirates chased down the total in the 12th over itself as it was another field day for them in the ongoing ILT20.

