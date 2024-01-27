ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 9

MI Emirates strengthened their position atop the ILT20 2024 points table after picking up their fourth win on Friday. They have three wins in four games. Dubai Capitals are second with two wins in three games.

Gulf Giants have a solitary win and are third, while fourth-placed Desert Vipers have one win in two games.

Sharjah Warriors suffered their second defeat on Saturday against the MI Emirates. They remain second from bottom in the points table with two points. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are rooted at the bottom of the standings. They have only two points in their kitty.

MI Emirates crush Sharjah Warriors with an all-round performance in ILT20 2024

MI Emirates picked up the third win in four games, beating Sharjah Warriors by 106 runs in the ninth game of ILT20 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The table-toppers batted first and notched up a formidable score of 186 in the first innings. Opener Muhammad Waseem got out for a duck, but Kusal Perera and Andre Fletcher put on a brilliant partnership of 93 runs for the second wicket, but neither player went on to make a half-century.

Later, Pooran (37 off 29) and Tim David (20 off 16) made handy contributions to take the team to a competitive score. As for the Sharjah Warriors bowlers, Jawadullah returned brilliant figures of 3-31 in his four overs.

In pursuit of the challenging target, Sharjah Warriors were bundled out for 74. Led by Akeal Hosein, MI Emirates ran through Sharjah’s batting. Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for them, scoring 22 off 13.

Akeal Hosein was the star performer with the ball for the Emirates. He picked up four wickets for 23 runs in his allotted four overs. Moreover, Trent Boult and Waqar Salamkheil complemented him with two wickets apiece.

