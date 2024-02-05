ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Match 23

On Sunday, February 4, ILT20 2024 saw Sharjah Warriors squaring off with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 23rd game.

Following the Knight Riders' victory, leaders MI Emirates have qualified for the ILT20 2024 knockouts, with six victories in eight games and accumulating 12 points.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders solidified their second position with five wins and three losses, totaling eight points and a positive NRR of +0.269 after their previous triumph over the Warriors.

The Gulf Giants are third with three wins in seven games, while the Desert Vipers closely follow in fourth place with three wins n eight games.

Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriors occupy the remaining two positions, winning three games apiece. However, the Capitals have an NRR of -0.308, while the Warriors possess the lowest NRR of -2.019.

Bopara and Little join forces, snagging seven wickets to unleash havoc on Warriors in ILT20 2024

Sharjah Warriors met the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 23rd game of the ILT20 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, the Warriors produced a disastrous batting display getting bowled out for a paltry 75. Daniel Sams led the scoring with 24 off 19, followed by Tom Kohler-Cadmore (19) and Adil Rashid (10), while the rest of the lineup made single-digit scores.

Ravi Bopara bagged a four-fer, while Joshua Little secured a three-wicket haul for the Knight Riders. David Willey claimed a couple of wickets, while Imad Wasim took one.

In response, Knight Riders' Joe Clarke (34 off 25) and Michael-Kyle Pepper (18) produced a quick start, only to be dismissed by Muhammad Jawadullah in the final over of the powerplay.

Alishan Sharafu also fell victim to Jawadullah, but Sam Hain (9) and Laurie Evans (3) chased down the remaining runs in 11 overs.

A combination of stellar bowling and composed batting helped secure a convincing victory for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, strengthening their position in the standings.

