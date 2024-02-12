ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers, Match 30

Desert Vipers bagged a six-wicket win over Sharjah Warriors in the 30th match of the International League T20 2024.

MI Emirates continued to lead the standings with six wins and four losses, racking up 12 points at an NRR of 1.469. On the other hand, the Gulf Giants remained in second rank with six wins and four losses, gathering 12 points at an NRR of 0.386.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders maintained their third position with 10 points, registering five wins and suffering as many defeats at an NRR of -0.084. Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals went on to hold the fourth position, with five wins and as many losses, picking up 10 points at an NRR of -0.203.

Desert Vipers moved one spot up to occupy the fifth rank, bagging four wins and suffering six losses. They are carrying a total of eight points at an NRR of -0.01. Sharjah Warriors are currently at the bottom of the table with four wins, six losses, claiming eight points at an NRR of -1.608.

Matheesha Pathirana and Nathan Sowter shine for Vipers

The game was shortened to 18 overs aside due to rain before the start of the match. Sharjah Warriors were tasked to bat first after losing the toss.

Luke Wells (31), Niroshan Dickwella (20), and Sean Williams (23) were the standout batters in the first innings to propel the team's total to 121/9 in 18 overs. Interestingly, no other batter crossed the 15-run mark in the batting tally.

Nathan Sowter conceded 21 runs, picking up a three-wicket haul while Matheesha Pathirana also claimed three wickets conceding 28 runs. Sam Curran picked up two wickets while Daniel Lawrence scalped a wicket.

The chase was more of a one-way traffic, winning the game in just 12.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Phillip Salt (30), Alex Hales (21), captain Colin Munro (27), and Dinesh Chandimal (24*) shined with the bat, taking their side to the fourth win in the campaign. Junaid Siddique's two wickets went in vain for the Warriors.

