The 14th match of the ongoing edition of International League T20 was played between Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriors on Monday, January 29. The latter side put up a dominant performance in this encounter and registered a massive victory by nine wickets.

With this win, Sharjah Warriors have climbed up to the second position in the points table from fifth place. They now have six points to their name with three wins from five matches and a net run rate of -0.679. This loss also led to the Dubai Capitals slipping to fourth place from second with two wins in five outings.

Among other teams, MI Emirates remain at the top with four wins and only one loss in five matches. Gulf Giants are also unmoved in third place with two wins and losses each in four outings while Abu Dhabi Knight Riders also have four points in five matches. But they possess the worst net run rate among all teams of -1.119.

Desert Vipers is the only team with a solitary win in four matches and expectedly are at the bottom of the points table at the moment.

Here’s the latest points table after match 14 of ILT20:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 MI Emirates 5 4 1 0 0 8 2.15 2 Sharjah Warriors 5 3 2 0 0 6 -0.679 3 Gulf Giants 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.153 4 Dubai Capitals 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.135 5 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 5 2 3 0 0 4 -1.119 6 Desert Vipers 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.575

Theekshana shines for the Warriors against the Capitals

As far as the match is concerned, the Capitals never looked settled as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Only two of their batters crossed the 20-run mark - Sikandar Raza (22) and Roelof van der Merwe. The Capitals got bundled out for just 104 runs in the 19th over of the innings.

Maheesh Theekshana was the wrecker-in-chief on the slow pitch returning with figures of 4/20 in his four overs. Daniel Sams was the next best bowler with 3/28 in his spell.

In response, the Warriors got off to a brilliant start with openers Niroshan Dickwella (37) and Johnson Charles (43*) adding 70 runs in less than nine overs. It was a walk in the park then for the Sharjah side even as the latter remained unbeaten till the end. Joe Denly also scored 23* as they got over the line in the 14th over of the innings with nine wickets in hand.

